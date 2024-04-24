Google fires 20 more employees protesting deal with Israel

Representatives of a group of Google employees said that so far more than 50 Google employees have been fired from the company to protest against the agreement with Israel, a country that has carried out brutal and barbaric actions against Palestinians in Gaza.

Google employees are protesting against the $1.2 billion Israeli project Nimbus.

Google and EmmaZone signed an agreement in 2021 for a project related to artificial intelligence (AI) technology and surveillance from Israel.

Google fired 28 employees for protesting the agreement with Israel

Last week, employees staged sit-ins at Google’s New York and California offices against the project, prompting the company to call the police.

According to the employee group No Tech For Apartheid, Google laid off 30 workers last week, and another 20 workers were laid off on the night of April 23.

A spokesman for the group said they included some employees who were not involved in the protest but were passing by during the demonstration.

According to the spokesperson, Google’s objective is clear, the company is suppressing protests and silencing employees, for this purpose, 50 employees were deprived of their jobs without following the rules.

Google employees protest deal with Israeli government

Protesters say that through Project Nimbus, Google is providing support to the Israeli government in the killing of Palestinians.

According to various reports, the AI technology used in Project Nimbus provides Israeli authorities with data on the internet usage of Palestinians in Gaza.

By analyzing this data, the Israeli army targets Palestinians.

On the other hand, in the statement issued by Google, it was stated that more employees were fired after the investigation, however, the number was not specified in the statement.