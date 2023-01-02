Political commentators, economists, social workers, and most, if not all, citizens of the nation think that 2023 will be a better year than the one that has just ended. How are we going to do it? We’ve had a year of upheaval and political unrest, which has contributed to an economic downturn.

On Friday, the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting was determined to ‘protect the country’s national interests and not allow anyone to undermine the basic notion of national security.’ At the NSC meeting, the economic situation was also discussed. When devising solutions to Pakistan’s multifaceted difficulties, it is critical that all key parties consider the country’s shaky economy and political unpredictability.

Our politicians’ first goal should be to ensure that flood victims are rehabilitated and resettled so that they can begin their new lives after losing loved ones and their livelihoods. The country cannot progress unless flood victims are rehabilitated. We also can’t achieve anything without dealing with the terror threat this year on an emergency basis.

Pakistan must ensure that the Afghan Taliban understand the gravity of the issue and take action against any TTP operating from Afghan territory. Terrorist networks operating within Pakistan must also be dealt with. Pakistan has been fighting terrorism for almost a decade. Now that terrorism has resurfaced, we must be extra alert. To battle this malaise with a united front, a political consensus akin to the National Action Plan (NAP) must be reinstated.

This year, the country should try to right a foreign policy that has gone awry during the last two to three years. The present administration has stated that it is attempting to mend and normalise some damaged relationships, but much more has to be done in this regard. This time, the elephant in the room is on both sides of our border: India and Afghanistan.

In terms of Afghanistan, it has a lot to do with our current security situation. In order to send a message to the Afghan Taliban, both the military and civilian parties must reach an agreement.

In India, despite Pakistan’s peace offers, the Modi government has maintained its belligerence. It is critical that the Indian side alter their stance. We have seen how expanding trade lines and easing immigration requirements benefit both parties. If tensions are to be reduced, we must also handle the Kashmir issue. Indian breaches of human rights have not gone unnoticed in international venues, and we should continue to raise this issue while also asking the Indian side to negotiate.

The most perplexing issue plaguing Pakistan is political divisiveness. It is critical to emphasise that a new democratic and economic charter emerge so that the country can achieve both political and economic stability. Political parties in the country must understand that they must actually serve the people in whose names they claim to speak.

Pakistan requires a new dawn to avoid devolving into chaos. Some of it could come from outside the political bubble, via localised civil rights campaigns. Let’s hope for a better year in the coming year.