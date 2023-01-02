BAHAWALPUR: On Sunday, a police officer and a suspected robber engaged in gunfire in the Saddar neighbourhood.

As per the authorities, the suspect was killed by the bullets fired by his own accomplices during a gunfight with the officers. A police patrol squad encountered some robbers as they were in the neighbourhood. Two robbers were able to flee.

The dead robber’s body was moved for a post-mortem examination, and a report was made to the neighbourhood police station. The Bahawalpur police had 48 cases of numerous offences where Nadir was wanted.