Pakistan Super League 9 winning team Islamabad United will celebrate PSL win next month.

In the final of PSL 2024, Islamabad won the title for the third time by defeating Multan.

Islamabad United’s victory will be celebrated on May 2 in Islamabad, the team will hold a victory parade from Shalimar Ground to F9 Park carrying the trophy.

A special event will be held at F9 Park.

Only United’s local players and coaching staff will be in attendance to celebrate the win.