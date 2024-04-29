Islamabad: The Executive Board meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will be held this evening.

In this meeting, the last installment of 1 billion 10 million dollars of the Standby Arrangement Agreement will be given to Pakistan, while in the middle of next month, the IMF mission will start negotiations with Pakistan for a new aid program of 7 to 9 billion dollars. will do

According to sources close to the IMF, all the goals of the 3-year standby arrangement agreement have been achieved by the government of Pakistan, so today on April 29, the IMF Executive Board will approve the last installment which will be received by the State Bank this week.