After two consecutive days of increase in the price of gold across the country, a decrease has been recorded today.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, the price of gold has decreased by 600 rupees across the country, after which gold has become 2 lakh 15 thousand 500 rupees per tola.

On the other hand, the price of gold in the world market decreased by 2 dollars to 2035 dollars per ounce.

It should be noted that in January 2024, the price of gold per tola has decreased by 4500 rupees