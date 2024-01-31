More work is still needed in the flood affected areas, SK Niazi

ISLAMABAD:Chief Editor Sardar Khan Niazi’s conversation in Sachi Baat programme

His lawyers were not present in the decisions against founder PTI ,How does the law view the absence of lawyers, If party matters are taken to higher courts, things will be clear,

PTI people have their own strategy, right or wrong, There is no doubt that PTI has vote bank,

Independent candidates of PTI will have to join a party, If the independent candidate wins the PTI vote, what is the benefit to the founder of PTI?Founder PTI knows there is no point in worrying, There is a big difference between founder PTI and Shah Mehmood Qureshi,

No one should be happy over the punishments of PTI leaders, At one time the founder of PTI also expressed happiness over the punishment of others, Maryam Nawaz is brave, she has seen the troubles, she speaks well, PPP worked very hard before election in Sindh,

PPP has established its positive image in politics, PPP is trying hard to save its government in Sindh, PPP has done a lot of work in health sector in Sindh, PPP is exaggerating what it has done, More work is still needed in the flood affected areas, SK Niazi

Although there is no denying PTI’s voter base, depending entirely on independent candidates carries a considerable risk. Attracted by PTI’s popularity, some people might not entirely share the party’s values or long-term goals. They might turn into loose cannons, influenced by outside forces or their own goals, endangering the unity and efficacy of the party. Independent coalitions cannot ensure the unshakable allegiance and dedication to the party’s essential ideals that the founder deserves. In order to fully capitalise on their electoral triumph, PTI has to actively interact with independent winners in order to promote ideological congruence and a feeling of mutual purpose. Then and only then will they be able to turn their individual successes into a group force for good.