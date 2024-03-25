Gas will be expensive or not, if it will be expensive, how much it will be, the decision will be made today.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) will hear the request of Sui Northern to increase the price of gas by 155% in Lahore today.

Preparations are being made to loosen the pockets of the people who are stuck in the mill of inflation and gas is likely to be expensive today.

The customer whose gas bill was earlier Rs 100 has become Rs 600, now the bill of Rs 600 will be Rs 1500.

If OGRA approves the rate hike, it will be implemented from July 1.

Lahore Chamber and Aptma have termed further increase in gas tariff as cruelty and said that it will be strongly opposed during the hearing.

According to sources, Sui Northern Gas Company has proposed a price of Rs 4,489 per mmbtu, increasing the gas price will increase the bills by an average of 155%.

Sources say that the price of gas has increased by 600% in one year before this.