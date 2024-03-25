Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu quietly married her boyfriend and badminton player Mathias Bo.

According to Indian media reports, the wedding ceremony of the actress was held on March 23 in the Indian city of Udaipur, in which only her close relatives participated, apart from which very few people from the showbiz industry were invited to the wedding.

Indian filmmaker Anurag Keshyap and producer Kanika Dhillon are among the few celebrities who attended the wedding.

According to Indian sources, Taapsee will soon throw a party for friends and colleagues in Mumbai, she is expected to announce the date soon.

It should be noted that last month in February, the news came out that Tapsee is going to get married soon.

It should be noted that Tapsee and Mathias have been in a relationship for more than 10 years while the couple does not like to share their private life and information on the media.