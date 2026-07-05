Details of levies, taxes and various margins included in the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel have been revealed.

According to the report, a total of Rs 118.76 is being charged on one liter of petrol, while Rs 110.65 is being charged on one liter of high-speed diesel as levies, taxes and margins.

According to the documents, the basic cost of one liter of petrol is Rs 178.77 paise, however, the government has fixed the price per liter for citizens at Rs 297.53 paise, including Rs 70.36 as petroleum levy on petrol, Rs 5 as climate support levy, Rs 19.33 as customs duty, Rs 6.86 as inland freight equalization margin, Rs 7.87 as oil marketing companies’ margin and Rs 8.64 as dealers’ margin.

Similarly, the base cost of high-speed diesel per liter is Rs 198.85, while the government has fixed its price for citizens at Rs 309.50 per liter.

According to the document, a total of Rs 110.65 is being collected on high-speed diesel in terms of levy, taxes and various margins.