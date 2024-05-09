Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt’s saree in the world’s biggest fashion event Met Gala 2024 is being talked about a lot.

The event is held every year at the Museum of Art in New York, which is attended by famous personalities from all over the world and this year too, this year’s theme was ‘Garden of Time’, which is the garden of a Nawab and Begum. There is a legend about

According to Indian media reports, actress Alia Bhatt’s beautiful saree was designed by renowned fashion designer Sabyasachi, which was exemplary.

However, access to the Met Gala is not possible for everyone and celebrities have to pay a hefty sum to walk the museum’s red carpet.

According to reports, a ticket to the Met Gala costs around $75,000, while a full table starts at $350,000.

This is a charity event and the proceeds are used to fund the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

Reports suggest that celebrities themselves pay for individual seats when companies buy tables for their guests.

The ticket price includes not only an invitation to the Met Gala, but also the opportunity to see some very special performances by top artists.

So did Alia Bhatt pay $75,000 (roughly INR 6.3 lakh) to walk the red carpet at the Met Gala? Although it is still unclear whether Alia has funded her ticket or not.

It should be noted that Alia Bhatt has attended the Met Gala for the second time.