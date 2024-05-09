The federal government has made a preliminary estimate of external financing for the next financial year at 23 billion dollars.

According to the sources of the Ministry of Finance, in the next financial year, about 12 billion dollars of debt will be rolled over from friendly countries, of which 5 billion dollars will be rolled over from Saudi Arabia, 3 billion dollars from the UAE and 4 billion dollars from China. will

Finance Ministry sources say that the estimate of further new financing from China will also be included in the next fiscal year’s budget.

Sources say that Pakistan will get more than one billion dollars from the IMF under the loan program, while new financing from the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank is also included in the budget estimate.

According to sources in the Ministry of Finance, new loan program agreements will be made with financial institutions.