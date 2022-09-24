Many Pakistanis are curious about Bilawal Bhutto-plans Zardari for marriage because he is still single at the age of 33. At the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, Bilawal was asked about the same issue. There were reports of a journalist asking the FM, “Do you have any intentions to get married?” to her Pakistani pals.

Naturally, I have plans to marry, the foreign minister added with a smile. He did not reveal anything further about the matter, though. When asked once more by the journalist. The young minister, however, was pressed for time and followed the Pakistani group away without having a chance to respond. His marriage-related million-dollar question has not yet been resolved.

A PPP leader, who is renowned for his ability to foresee political outcomes, however, had the answer to the million-dollar query. In December 2019, Manzoor Wassain stated that Bilawal would be married in 2023 after becoming Pakistan’s prime minister.

In response to a query regarding his intended spouse, Bilawal had stated in 2016 “The perfect candidate will need to first gain my sisters’ approval. I have to give them my trust. And it’s quite challenging for any female to win over the affections of my sisters.

“It remains to be seen, according to Bilawal, whether “the interim Afghan authority” will adhere to its initial pledge to permit girls to enroll in schools and complete their secondary education. He claimed that Pakistan and the rest of the world are both waiting for the promise to be kept.

Because women’s rights were first granted by Islam, he said. The liberty to participate in society and the right to receive an education is protected for women by Islam.Therefore, we anticipate that women will not only be given these rights but also be protected in Afghanistan and around the world.