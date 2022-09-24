Police in Karachi has detained a guy for reportedly harassing Turkish vlogger Seda Nur, who is now in Pakistan to highlight Pakistan’s positive aspects in her videos. The change happened in reaction to Nur’s video, which recently went popular on social media and described how she experienced harassment in Karachi’s Saddar neighbourhood.

Nur included clips from her vlog in which a man with a blue t-shirt could be seen following her on the sidewalk in a market in Saddar. The vlog was stopped at the beginning of another tape that Nur reportedly filmed afterward to identify the “harasser.”

The YouTuber said that a man followed her around as she filmed a video for her channel and even “touched” her when he had the opportunity. As a result, a strange man in blue started following me and every time I stopped, he passed me and waited for me to pass him again so he could start following me once more, claimed Nur. She stopped and checked to make sure he was gone when she realized something was wrong.

The female vlogger said that someone “touched” her back while she was looking at her phone.”I had just turned around and prepared to hit someone when I noticed a young youngster. He was just about 12 years old, so I assumed it was an accident when he touched me “She stated, adding that given his age, she didn’t respond.

Nur claimed that when she made her way to her location, she noticed that “the youngster” and “the man in blue” were both standing to her left and behind her, respectively. But she yelled at them and pushed them away. In response, the Karachi police detained the alleged harasser, Shoaib, who later expressed regret to the visitor.

According to Shoaib, he was unaware that “this lady would take me as a harasser.””I wasn’t trying to do her any harm; I was just following her around. I’m sorry for making her feel uncomfortable; I’m humiliated “said he.