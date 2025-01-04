Mumbai: An interesting revelation has come out regarding the famous Bollywood actress and dancer Madhuri Dixit.

Madhuri Dixit is considered an experienced and successful actress in Bollywood today, but she faced difficulties in the initial few years of her career.

Madhuri started her career as a commercial model and then was cast in the film Tezaab in 1988, after which her new journey of fame began.

Director Indira Kumar, who gave Bollywood successful films that won hearts and sons, said that in the 80s, the impression about Madhuri was that she was considered a symbol of failure or evil because every drama, film or commercial she appeared in was a failure.

He said that no one was giving work to Madhuri and this was at a time when Aamir Khan had become famous due to hit films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.

According to the director, he decided to cast Madhuri in the film Dil with Aamir Khan, on which people explained that this girl is very evil, but I did not listen to anyone, then when I cast her in the film Beta, people said that she has no film.

He further said that at that time, in an interview, Madhuri was called the girl with the symbol of evil because all her films were flops, but still, I started working with Madhuri in both Dil and Beta in 1988. I had faith in her. There was something in my heart that said, ‘Dude, there is something and potential in her.’

Indra also revealed that after these two films, the stain of flop films on Madhuri was erased and then she further highlighted her talents in two huge hits, Tezaab and Ram Lakhan. After this, Madhuri became a star and till date there has been no change in her personality.