ISLAMABAD: Federal Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has said that there is no pressure on the government to hold talks with the PTI, but the purpose of the talks is to reduce political tension.

Speaking on Express News’ program Center Stage, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said that there has been no encouraging progress in the talks between the government and the PTI so far, PTI has been given a week’s time and it is likely that progress will be made in the talks.

Khawaja Asif said that the process of talks so far has been limited to sitting, talking, and dismissals. There is absolutely no pressure on the government to hold talks with the PTI. Negotiations are underway to find a way to reduce political tension.

He said that if there was pressure on the government to hold talks, the country’s economy would not have recovered. The recovery of the country’s economy is proof of the end of the atmosphere of tension. Investment is happening in Pakistan, economic indicators are encouraging and the stock market has crossed a record level of 118,000.