Pakistan Red Ball Cricket Team head coach and former Test captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has said that Babar Azam has been entrusted with the leadership after consultation and consent.

Talking to the media at the Karachi Press Club, Sarfaraz Ahmed said that efforts will be made to perform well in the two-match Test series against the West Indies.

He said that there are expectations of better results in the three-match Test series against England as both series are of great importance as they are part of the ICC Test Cricket Championship.

The Red Ball head coach said that they will work to further improve their skills in the national training camp scheduled in Islamabad, they are fully aware of their mistakes and shortcomings and practical steps are being taken to overcome them.

Sarfaraz Ahmed expressed hope that under the leadership of Babar Azam, the Pakistan cricket team will deliver good results with more unity and enthusiasm.

He further said that there is a big difference between past and present journalism. Earlier, journalists used to visit the fields and evaluate the performance of the players. Efforts should be made to discuss performance. It is not right to criticize personalities and character.