In a heartwarming gesture, Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan, who is currently enrolled at the prestigious Harvard Business School alongside captain Babar Azam, gave his teacher a copy of the Holy Quran.

The two cricket players are enrolled in the school’s executive education programme in the Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports (BEMS).

Netizens started praising the cricketer’s gesture as soon as a picture of him handing over a translated copy of the Quran appeared on Twitter.

Spreading Islam is something that Mohammed Rizwan excels at, MaaShaAllah ♥️ pic.twitter.com/COv7eormOJ — Nawaz 🇵🇰 (@Rnawaz31888) June 4, 2023

It should be highlighted that Rizwan is a devout Muslim who actively promotes his religion to both his peers in cricket and senior citizens. Prior to it, he gave Mathew Hayden, Pakistan’s previous batting coach, a copy of the Holy Quran.

The first two cricket players to enrol in the famous institution were Babar and Rizwan. The programme will be attended by them from May 31 to June 3. After the programme, the pair will interact with several US communities through June 13.