Asad Qaiser, the speaker of the National Assembly, made it clear on Monday that he had not changed sides, despite the fact that many PTI leaders and former members are separating from the party.

Outside a neighbourhood court, where he attended the hearing of a case relating to the vandalism outside the federal capital’s judicial complex, Qaiser told reporters that he was standing with the party and in contact with the PTI head. I’m in contact with the PTI chairman and am a member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The most recent claim is in contrast to what the public witnessed the week prior, when Pervez Khattak announced his intention to step down as PTI president while speaking with reporters at a news conference in Islamabad alongside Qaiser.

However, Qaiser stayed silent during the event where Khattak had denounced the mayhem on May 9 and stated that it was impossible for him to continue holding a PTI office, adding that he would make an announcement about his future plans later after consulting his friends and party members.

Additionally, as of Monday, Qaiser claimed to have lost touch with Jahangir Tareen. He was responding to a query on whether Tareen had been in touch with him given that the powerful politician from Lodharan is presently working to create a new political party that will primarily be made up of PTI defectors.

When asked by a reporter about the assertion made by Fawad Chaudhry, who had spoken about calling the former speaker and other party leaders, Qaiser reiterated his view that he was still in the PTI.

Asad Umar, the former general secretary of the PTI, claimed earlier in the day that Tareen had not gotten in touch with him but added that Fawad kept in touch frequently.