The host China qualified for the final of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy by defeating Pakistan after a thrilling match. The first semi-final of the ongoing Asian Hockey Champions Trophy was played between Pakistan and the host China. At the appointed time, Pakistan and The match between China was tied with one goal each, Pakistan lost 4 penalty shoot-outs and was out of the race for the final. Ahmed Nadeem scored the only goal for Pakistan in the semi-finals of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy. China for the second time. Pakistan’s hockey team has been defeated twice, earlier in the semi-finals of the 2006 Asian Games, China defeated Pakistan and qualified for the finals.