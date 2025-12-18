With the tireless efforts of SIFC, for the first time in the history of Pakistan, the National Blood Transfusion Policy was implemented after approval from the Federal Cabinet.

The National Blood Transfusion Policy was fully facilitated by SIFC with inter-ministerial and inter-provincial cooperation. Through a revolutionary initiative in the health and biotech sector, the method of ‘plasma fractionation’ has been introduced, which will bring self-reliance in the production of plasma.

This policy will be helpful in giving Pakistan access to global markets, through which the export potential of plasma-derived products will be created.

According to Dr. Darnaz Jamal, Secretary Blood Transfusion Authority Sindh; ‘With the support of SIFC, the long-awaited policy was implemented. This initiative is a manifestation of the government’s comprehensive strategy and efforts to strengthen the health sector.

According to Brigadier (R) Dr. Nuzhat Mushahid, a hematologist; “I congratulate the SIFC, all ministries, provinces and health experts who provided their expert opinions in formulating this policy.”