Hisham Sarwar, a social media influencer, spoke at the Convention Center in Islamabad about the Made in Pakistan eCommerce portal and received a tonne of positive feedback. According to him, Amazon does not adequately benefit Pakistani citizens, and as a result, a different platform is essential to meet their needs in terms of digital marketing.

On October 16, 2022, Enablers hosted a digital e-commerce summit at the Jinnah Convention Center in Islamabad. Amazon is not the best platform for Pakistan, according to Hisham Sarwar, co-founder of WorkChest, the country’s first and largest freelance marketplace with over 100k users.

On August 14th, “Made in Pakistan” was the #1 trending topic on Twitter. Additionally, Hisham Sarwar founded Being Guru, a website designed solely for independent contractors.

Hisham Sarwar believes that because Amazon has not been successful for Pakistanis, there are fewer prospects for it to be successful in the future. We therefore require a portal that is entirely tailored to the demands of Pakistani sellers and is created in Pakistan.

Launching a portal like this will allow Pakistanis to export their products to the rest of the world while also meeting their country’s present digital marketing needs.