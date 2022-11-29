ISLAMABAD: The Murree administration has issued a high alert ahead of the snowy season in the well-known hill station of the nation.

A year after 22 visitors died of hypothermia after being stranded for hours in heavy snow that fell overnight in a hill resort 70 kilometres from the nation’s capital, the local authorities set up snow camps and issued an alarm.

According to reports in the local media, snow camps have been established at various locations around the hill station, and attempts are being made to preserve traffic flow because many tourists go to Murree every year to experience the snowfall.

Along with the snow camps, more law enforcement officers have been stationed in the mountain resort city to assist visitors. During the upcoming winter, snow removal equipment will be in use.

A preliminary investigation earlier this year revealed that several snowploughs were parked closely, which resulted in road blockages, and more than a dozen government officials were fired as a result.

Despite a deadly blizzard warning, employees were also not on duty.