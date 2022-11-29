ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated his nation’s steadfast support for the Palestinian people, who are subject to oppression.

Tuesday was the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, he noted in his tweets, and it serves as a reminder of the extreme suffering Palestinians have endured as a result of Israeli occupation.

The Prime Minister claimed that Israeli oppression and persecution, which have never been matched in modern history, are made more brazen by impunity.He claimed that the unresolved Palestinian issue is not merely a moral one but also one that affects world peace. In accordance with UN resolutions, he claimed, Pakistan supports a two-state solution.