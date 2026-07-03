Islamabad : India is spreading instability across the entire region, particularly in Pakistan, to divert attention from its internal issues. Security Sources

The Indian leadership is reluctant to accept ground realities. Security Sources

India is a Hindutva-ridden failed state, yet it has formed a habit of projecting itself as a hegemon. Security Sources

The reasons behind the failure of the Indian state are rising intolerance and religious extremism. Security Sources

The unrealistic dream of ‘Akhand Bharat’ reflects India’s expansionist designs. Security Sources

The Hindutva ideology has distorted the secular face of India. Security Sources

The Indian military has fallen prey to the violent and religious politics of the BJP. Security Sources

In the presence of a deeply divided society, India’s slogan of “Shining India” is nothing but a sham. Security Sources

The state of India is, in reality, the name of a police state where freedom of expression and freedom of the press are kept under state control. Security Sources

There is a looming threat of the world’s next biggest genocide taking place in India, which cannot be ignored. Security Sources

The intensity of this genocide will surpass even that of Gaza and Palestine. Security Sources

The division and oppression faced by minorities in India will become the precursor to the further partition of the country. Security Sources

Followers of Hindutva do not even comprehend that Muslims and other minorities also have the right to live. Security Sources

The primary condition for Muslims in India to survive is to prove their loyalty to the Hindutva mindset. Security Sources

The people of Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir are besieged in the world’s largest military garrison, where one military personnel is deployed for every 7 to 8 individuals. Security Sources

To suppress freedom movements, India uses Pakistan’s name to orchestrate various false flag operations, which also aims to divert global attention. Security Sources

Indian fanaticism and hegemony view a strong, prosperous, and moderate Pakistan as a threat to India. Security Sources

Followers of Hindutva consider the stability and progress of Pakistan as their demise; this is why both the Indian media and politics remain entangled in fabricating narratives against Pakistan and the Pakistan Armed Forces. Security Sources

The top leadership of banned Joint Awami Action Committee is pursuing the Indian agenda. Security Sources

The State of Pakistan and its people were never intimidated by India, nor will they ever be. Security Sources