Islamabad : India is spreading instability across the entire region, particularly in Pakistan, to divert attention from its internal issues. Security Sources
The Indian leadership is reluctant to accept ground realities. Security Sources
India is a Hindutva-ridden failed state, yet it has formed a habit of projecting itself as a hegemon. Security Sources
The reasons behind the failure of the Indian state are rising intolerance and religious extremism. Security Sources
The unrealistic dream of ‘Akhand Bharat’ reflects India’s expansionist designs. Security Sources
The Hindutva ideology has distorted the secular face of India. Security Sources
The Indian military has fallen prey to the violent and religious politics of the BJP. Security Sources
In the presence of a deeply divided society, India’s slogan of “Shining India” is nothing but a sham. Security Sources
The state of India is, in reality, the name of a police state where freedom of expression and freedom of the press are kept under state control. Security Sources
There is a looming threat of the world’s next biggest genocide taking place in India, which cannot be ignored. Security Sources
The intensity of this genocide will surpass even that of Gaza and Palestine. Security Sources
The division and oppression faced by minorities in India will become the precursor to the further partition of the country. Security Sources
Followers of Hindutva do not even comprehend that Muslims and other minorities also have the right to live. Security Sources
The primary condition for Muslims in India to survive is to prove their loyalty to the Hindutva mindset. Security Sources
The people of Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir are besieged in the world’s largest military garrison, where one military personnel is deployed for every 7 to 8 individuals. Security Sources
To suppress freedom movements, India uses Pakistan’s name to orchestrate various false flag operations, which also aims to divert global attention. Security Sources
Indian fanaticism and hegemony view a strong, prosperous, and moderate Pakistan as a threat to India. Security Sources
Followers of Hindutva consider the stability and progress of Pakistan as their demise; this is why both the Indian media and politics remain entangled in fabricating narratives against Pakistan and the Pakistan Armed Forces. Security Sources
The top leadership of banned Joint Awami Action Committee is pursuing the Indian agenda. Security Sources
The State of Pakistan and its people were never intimidated by India, nor will they ever be. Security Sources