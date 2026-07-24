Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has issued an important message in the context of student protests and appealed to students and Sonam Wangchuk.

Salman Khan, in a statement released on social media platform Instagram in the context of the ongoing student protests over the alleged paper leak in the NET exam, said, “The education and security of students should be our top priority, so they themselves do not need to worry nor should they worry their parents any more.”

He said, “The Honorable Prime Minister has tweeted on this matter, and I am sure he will take strict action against those responsible for the paper leak. Therefore, all students are requested to return to their parents and homes.”

In his message, the actor also addressed education activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike for the past 25 days, saying, “Sonam, enough is enough, brother. Please do not prolong your hunger strike any further. If needed in the future, maintain the spirit of protest, but I do not think it is needed now. Eat something, if you want, I will also send food for you from my house.”

This statement is Salman Khan’s second public appeal on the issue in 24 hours. Earlier, he had expressed concern over the NET exam controversy and stressed on protecting the interests of students.

It should be noted that protests are ongoing by students across the country following the alleged paper leak in the NET exam. The protesters are demanding transparency in the examination system, action against the responsible elements, and accountability.