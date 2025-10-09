Karachi: A high-level trade delegation from Saudi Arabia has arrived in Karachi on a two-day visit to meet the business community.

The Saudi trade delegation will hold important meetings with the Federation Chamber of Commerce and the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce. The Saudi trade delegation will also have an important meeting with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan.

The Chief Minister of Sindh and the Governor of Sindh will also meet the high-level Saudi delegation.

The trade delegation will also hold important meetings with renowned businessman Arif Habib and the Karachi Chamber of Commerce, while an important meeting with the Saudi trade delegation has also been scheduled.

The Saudi trade delegation will also be briefed on investment in ports. The Saudi trade delegation will be briefed on agriculture, IT, chemicals and textiles, among other export products.