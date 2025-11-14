The High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Pakistan, Fred Seneviratne, met Bilal Chaudry, the Director General of South Asia of MoFA at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan,

The Director General, Chaudry welcomed the High Commissioner and congratulated him on his new assignment as Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to Pakistan. He also briefed the High Commissioner on the longstanding and cordial relations between the two countries and the current security situation in Islamabad after the bomb blast took place on 11 November 2025.

He further expressed his appreciation to the High Commissioner for his valuable contribution to the decision made by the Cricket Board and the Government of Sri Lanka to continue with the ODI and T20I series in Rawalpindi.

High Commissioner Seneviratne thanked the Director General for the warm welcome and the opportunity to engage in a productive dialogue. He shared insights into Sri Lanka’s recent economic developments & political stability and expressed his commitment to strengthening collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

He further discussed the upcoming event of the 13th Session of the Sri Lanka – Pakistan Joint Economic Commission (JEC) and the 08th Session of the Sri Lanka – Pakistan Commerce Secretary Level Talks.

The High Commissioner was accompanied by Mr. Christy Ruban, Minister of the High Commission, during the meeting.