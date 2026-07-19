The NDMA has issued an alert of flooding, flash floods and urban flooding in low-lying areas in eastern and western rivers and streams from July 19 to 23, while the PDMA Punjab has issued a flood warning in the Chenab, Jhelum, Ravi and their adjacent streams from July 20 to 24.

According to the NDMA, intense monsoon and strong westerly winds will cause heavy rains at some places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir and upper Punjab from July 20 to 23, which is likely to cause flash floods and hill torrents.

According to the NDMA, there is a possibility of flash floods in the upper reaches of the Chenab River and Mangla in the upper reaches of the Jhelum River, while flash floods have been reported in Ek, Palkho, Munawar Tawi and Jammu Tawi in Sialkot, Ben, Basantar and Deg in Narowal, drains coming from Bhimber in Gujarat and Muridke. There is also a high risk of flash floods due to heavy rains in the hill torrents of DG Khan, Rajanpur, Murree and Galiyat drains.

The NDMA has warned that there is a possibility of high water levels in the Kabul River and its tributaries, while the affected areas including Nowshera have been directed to remain on high alert. There is also a possibility of flooding in the areas adjacent to the Kabul River, especially Panjkora, Swat and Chitral. There is a risk of heavy rains and flash floods in Lower and Upper Chitral, Upper and Lower Dir, Malakand, Shingla, Upper and Lower Kohistan, Kolai Palace, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad and Haripur of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the NDMA, flash flood alerts have also been issued in various areas of Hunza, Nagar, Gilgit, Ghizer, Diamer, Shigar and Ganchhe in Gilgit-Baltistan, while there is a serious threat of urban flooding in several cities including Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Gujarat, Sialkot, Narowal, Hafizabad, Lahore and Sheikhupura. Similarly, flooding has been reported in the tributaries of the Neelum, Jhelum and Poonch rivers in Azad Kashmir, while flash floods have also been reported in the rivers and hill torrents of DG Khan, Rajanpur, Barkhan, Loralai and Zhob.

The NDMA has directed the relevant agencies to keep emergency machinery and rescue teams on alert and appealed to the public to avoid unnecessary travel, stay away from storm drains, submerged roads, river banks, mountain slopes and landslide routes, while using the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert App for authentic information and safety instructions.

In addition, the PDMA has issued a warning of low to high level flooding at Marala in the Chenab River, while flood risk has also been expressed in the rivers Ravi and Chenab adjacent to the rivers Bahin, Basantar, Deg, Ek, Palkho, Bhimbar, Halsi and Dora. According to the PDMA spokesperson, a warning of flash flooding has also been issued in the river basins of Dera Ghazi Khan.

According to the spokesperson, there is a risk of urban flooding in Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Sargodha, Okara, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar and Rawalpindi divisions. An alert has been issued to the commissioners, deputy commissioners and WASA officials across the province regarding the possible situation, while Rescue 1122 has been instructed to complete all arrangements in advance. In addition, the local government, agriculture department, irrigation department, health department, forest department, livestock and transport department have also been alerted.

DG PDMA Umar Abbas Mela has directed the concerned administration to complete all arrangements in advance as per the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, keep the staff in the emergency control rooms alert, keep the disaster response teams of Rescue 1122 on high alert and ensure ample stock of petrol and diesel for rescue operations.

The DG PDMA directed that the public be kept informed of the current situation moment by moment, evacuation of houses and livestock in river beds should be ensured, while provision of food, clean drinking water and other basic facilities should also be ensured in flood relief camps.

He appealed to the public to follow the issued precautionary measures, cooperate with the administration in case of emergency evacuation. He said that the Punjab government will take full care of the citizens and their livestock, while in any emergency situation, contact the PDMA helpline 1129.