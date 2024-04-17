Emirates Airlines has closed its check-in counters in Dubai till midnight today due to bad weather and road conditions.

Dubai Airport officials said that the flights of passengers starting their journey from Dubai to Emirates have been cancelled due to operational challenges due to bad weather and road conditions.

Airport authorities have advised passengers not to bother coming to Dubai Airport as there are extraordinary challenges in resuming flight operations which will take time to resume flight operations.

It should be noted that the record of 75 years was broken due to stormy rains in the states of UAE including Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

In the UAE, large areas and roads are submerged in water after torrential rains and hailstorms in other states including Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

Authorities have directed schools to hold online classes and employees to work from home.