WhatsApp is constantly working on new and exciting features so that users don’t have to switch to other services.

One such new feature has been introduced in the Meta-owned messaging app that will help users organize chats.

Chat filters feature has been introduced in WhatsApp for the users.

This feature has been in the works for a long time and now it has finally been introduced.

In WhatsApp, 3 chat filters will be available to the users namely All, Unread (unread), and Groups.

As the name suggests, clicking All will show all your chats on the home feed.

If you choose unread, only the chats you have not read will be visible, while clicking on the group filter will allow you to see only the group chats.

Note that a filter to read these red messages was previously available in the search bar but has now been moved to the main feed.

Meta reported that the group’s filter was the most requested by users to make group chats easier to view.

More filters are likely to be added to WhatsApp in the near future.

According to various reports, WhatsApp is also working on other filters like Contacts and Favorites.

According to the company, the chat filters feature has been rolled out to users since April 16 and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks.