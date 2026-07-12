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Heavy rainfall expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and other areas tonight

By: dailythepatriotbeta

Published: July 12, 2026

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Heavy rainfall expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and other areas tonight

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and several other parts of the country tonight.

According to the weather department, heavy showers are expected in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, while rain is also likely in Lahore, Sialkot, Gujranwala and Peshawar.

The PMD has warned that intense rainfall may trigger flooding in local streams and nullahs.

The department has also cautioned about possible landslides in the mountainous regions of Murree, Galiyat and Kashmir due to heavy rains.

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Latest News

Heavy rainfall expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and other areas tonight

Published: July 12, 2026

Link copied!
Heavy rainfall expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and other areas tonight

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and several other parts of the country tonight.

According to the weather department, heavy showers are expected in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, while rain is also likely in Lahore, Sialkot, Gujranwala and Peshawar.

The PMD has warned that intense rainfall may trigger flooding in local streams and nullahs.

The department has also cautioned about possible landslides in the mountainous regions of Murree, Galiyat and Kashmir due to heavy rains.

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