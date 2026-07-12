The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and several other parts of the country tonight.

According to the weather department, heavy showers are expected in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, while rain is also likely in Lahore, Sialkot, Gujranwala and Peshawar.

The PMD has warned that intense rainfall may trigger flooding in local streams and nullahs.

The department has also cautioned about possible landslides in the mountainous regions of Murree, Galiyat and Kashmir due to heavy rains.