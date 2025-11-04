PESHAWAR : Heavy rain accompanied by thunder and hail has intensified the cold in the districts of Dir and Swat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.In Dir, darkness enveloped the area during the heavy rain and hail, while flash floods in streams and nullahs disrupted traffic on the GT Road. Roads in the upper areas were damaged, leaving residents trapped in their homes. The downpour and hail also caused damage to standing crops, orchards, and vehicles.

Severe rainfall has disrupted the electricity system, leaving the entire district without power.Similarly, in Swat, the cold has worsened due to rain and hail, and flash floods have been reported in the streams of Mingora city. The poor performance of the Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) has once again been exposed, as blocked nullahs overflowed onto the streets, creating major difficulties for residents.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has forecast more rain today and tomorrow, along with snowfall in the upper regions. PDMA has issued alerts across the province, warning of intermittent thunderstorm activity and the possibility of road blockages due to snowfall in high-altitude areas.The alert also highlights the risk of landslides in Abbottabad, Dir, Swat, Chitral and Kohistan. Rain is expected in multiple other districts, including Peshawar, Mardan, Bannu, and Dera Ismail Khan. Authorities warn that heavy rainfall may damage weak structures, electricity poles, and signboards.

PDMA has instructed all district administrations to take precautionary measures, improve drainage systems, and advised tourists and travelers to avoid unnecessary travel.