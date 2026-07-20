ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court has fixed July 21 for hearing a petition regarding a departmental inquiry against former Director General of the National Cyber ​​Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) Waqaruddin Syed.

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Justice Sarfaraz Dogar will hear the petition.

The court has previously issued notices to the Establishment Division and the Ministry of Interior, seeking a report from them.

The court has ordered that no disciplinary action be taken against the petitioner until the final decision in the case, while the court has also directed the law officer to provide judicial assistance in this matter.

It may be recalled that the Establishment Division had issued a charge sheet and details of the allegations against former DG NCCIA Waqaruddin Syed on June 3, 2026, which he has challenged in the Islamabad High Court.