Hassaan Niazi, the nephew and PTI focal point of chairman Imran Khan, was granted bail by a judge in the Balochistan capital of Quetta in a case involving public incitement.

When Mr. Niazi was brought before the judicial magistrate in the midst of heavy security, the bail was issued against surety bonds worth Rs100,000. During the hearing, journalists Hafeezullah Niazi and members of the Insaf Lawyers Forum were present in the courtroom.

A police request for a five-day physical detention of the political figurehead was denied by the judge.

A case was filed against Mr. Niazi at the Airport police station for allegedly inciting people to stage protests in the city, and the Quetta police later took custody of him from the Islamabad police. According to the police, numerous PTI employees were detained in connection with protests earlier this month. They further stated that during questioning, the detained suspects identified Hassaan Niazi.

A district court had ordered the PTI leader’s one-day transit remand to the Quetta police the day before. The court granted the police’s motion for the transit remand to bring him before the Quetta judicial magistrate.

On March 25, Niazi was to be brought before the court by the investigating officer, per an order from Judicial Magistrate Mureed Abbas.

Hassaan Niazi was placed in jail on a 14-day judicial remand on Thursday after a district and sessions court denied his request for an extension of his physical remand due to his involvement in state matters.

After serving a five-day physical remand, Mr. Niazi was brought before Magistrate Mureed Abbas, and the investigating officer begged the court to prolong the remand because his accomplice had been located but the firearm and car had not. The court, however, turned down the argument.