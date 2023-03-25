The Punjab government announced new hours for public offices on Friday during the holy month of Ramadan.

According to a formal announcement made by the Services and General Administration Department, government offices open five days a week (Monday through Friday) will function from 10:30 am to 4 pm for the first four weekdays before closing at 1 pm on Friday.

While this is going on, the government offices that are open six days a week will be open from 10:30 am to 4 pm. On Friday at 1:00 pm, the offices will close.