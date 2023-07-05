Lahore: The 30-year record of rain in the city was broken, 291 mm of rain was recorded in 10 hours, while 6 people died in various accidents.

According to the details, due to the heavy rain that started from 4 am, the city of Lahore was submerged, water accumulated on the main highways of the city.

More than 200 mm of rain was recorded in more than a dozen areas across the city, while 238 mm of rain was recorded in Lahore last year in 2022.

Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that earlier in 2018, 288 mm of rain was recorded in Lahore, in the last 30 years, Lahore has not received so much rain in such a short period of time.

MD Wasa Ghafran Ahmad said that all the low-lying areas will be cleared within a few hours after the rain stops, the system is making drainage possible at its full capacity.

After the rain, drainage problems are being seen in the low-lying areas of the city, while WASA staff also disappeared from the roads.

So far the highest rainfall was recorded at Lakshmi Chowk at 282 mm. Jail Road 147 mm, Airport 130 mm, Head Office Gulberg 210, Upper Mall 199, Mughalpura 220, Tajpura 249, Nishtar Town 280, Chowk Na Khuda 205 mm of rain have been recorded.

Similarly, Paniwala Pond recorded 250 mm, Farrukhabad 205 mm, Gulshan Ravi 270 mm, Iqbal Town 235 mm, Sumanabad 169 mm, Johar Town 258 mm and Qurtuba Chowk 269 mm.

According to the rescue authorities, a rotten roof collapsed due to rain in Misri Shah, due to which 3 people including an 8-year-old child died.

The deceased were identified as Nawash, Kulsoom and 8-year-old Asad. The bodies were removed from the wreckage and handed over to the heirs.