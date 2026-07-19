Ania Aamir attended Asim Azhar and Abida Parveen’s concert in Karachi last night, several videos and photos of which have gone viral on social media.

According to reports, Hania Aamir was present in the audience and was seen enjoying the concert.

She was seen listening to songs, making videos and having fun with the audience during Asim Azhar’s performance.

Her presence has once again sparked speculation on social media about her and Asim Azhar’s relationship. However, neither of them has confirmed or denied the rumors.

It should be noted that this is not the first time that Hania Aamir has been seen at Asim Azhar’s concert. Her such presence has garnered significant attention on social media in the past as well.