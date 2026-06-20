Popular Pakistani showbiz actress Hania Amir has once again become the center of attention due to her charitable spirit. This time, the actress has not only helped patients but also won the hearts of her fans through an important charitable initiative.

After gaining fame through social media, Hania Amir, who made her unique identity in the world of showbiz, is today one of the most successful actresses in Pakistan. However, recently, one of her social and humanitarian initiatives has made her the news.

According to reports, Hania Amir has donated a completely new ward to the hospital run by Sahara Life Trust, a welfare organization of famous singer and social activist Abrar-ul-Haq. According to information released by the trust, this ward has been named ‘Faryal Nighat’.

Sahara Life Trust, while formally announcing this donation, appreciated the actress’s spirit of service and sense of social responsibility. The organization said that such initiatives play an important role in bringing positive change in the society.

After the news of Hania Amir’s charitable work came out, she is being praised by fans and users on social media. Many people expressed their best wishes for her, saying that the actress has proven that along with fame, serving humanity is also among her priorities.

A user on social media wrote that prayers come from the heart for Hania Amir, while another fan described her as a “beautiful-hearted personality.” Many users prayed that Allah Almighty may grant her more success, honor and blessings.

This initiative of Hania Amir is being appreciated not only by her fans but also in circles associated with charitable works, where she is being described as a positive example of social service.