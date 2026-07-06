Pakistan showbiz industry’s leading actress Hania Amir has shared her new picture on social media, in which her unique hairstyle has become the center of attention of fans. As soon as the picture came out, social media users started comparing her new style with Bollywood star Salman Khan’s famous character.

In her latest selfie, Hania Amir has adopted a new hairstyle with center parting and long braids on both sides of the face. This style of hers reminded many fans of the famous hairstyle of her character Radhe Mohan in Salman Khan’s 2003 film ‘Tere Naam’.

As soon as the picture went viral, a series of interesting comments started from users on social media. Many people pointed out the similarity between Hania Amir’s new look and Salman Khan’s ‘Tere Naam’ style, while some users called the change unique and charming.

It should be noted that Salman Khan’s center-parted hairstyle in the film ‘Tere Naam’ was one of the most popular styles of its time, which was adopted by millions of youth across the subcontinent and became the hallmark of the film.

Hania Aamir is one of Pakistan’s leading actresses. She has gained popularity due to her acting in several successful dramas and films, while she also has a large number of fans on social media, who keep a close eye on her new style and activities.