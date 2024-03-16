Hamas has criticized Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and has unilaterally rejected the appointment of his adviser and businessman as Prime Minister.

In its statement, Hamas said that the decision to appoint the prime minister was made unilaterally by President Mahmoud Abbas and he was not consulted on the issue.

Hamas said that Fatah’s Mahmoud Abbas also participated in a meeting held in Moscow recently to end the long-standing division between Fatah and Hamas, which undermines the political cause of Palestine, but he did not consult or discuss this matter. .

In its statement, Hamas added that we categorically reject such behavior that has harmed and continues to harm our people and the national cause.

The statement said that hollow steps like forming a government without individual decisions and national consensus only reinforce the policy of individualism and division.

In its statement, Hamas said that at this time of war with Israel, Palestinians need a unified leadership that can bring together all sections of their society to hold free and democratic elections.

It should be noted that Muhammad Mustafa was appointed as the new Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas yesterday.

According to reports, Mohammad Mustafa is a long-time economic adviser to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and is an American-educated economist.

Palestinian media say that the new Prime Minister, Muhammad Mustafa, will lead the relief work in the Gaza Strip, the restoration of the structure, and the reform of the Palestinian Authority institutions.