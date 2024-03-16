The government announced the new prices of petroleum products.

The Finance Ministry has announced a reduction in the price of diesel by Rs 1 77 paise per liter while deciding to maintain the price of petrol.

According to sources in the Ministry of Finance, the price of kerosene oil has been reduced by Rs 1.35 paise per liter while the price of light diesel oil has been reduced by Rs 2.12 paise per liter.

The Ministry of Finance says that the price of petrol will remain at 279 rupees 75 paise while the new price of diesel has been fixed at 285 rupees 56 paise per liter.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the new prices will be applied from March 16 to March 31.