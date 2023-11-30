A senior Hamas leader has said that Hamas has informed the mediators of its willingness to release Israeli soldiers and its conditions in exchange for the release of Israeli soldiers.

According to the report of the Arab media, during the negotiations regarding a temporary ceasefire in the ongoing fighting between Hamas and Israel in Gaza, Hamas has expressed its consent to the extension of the ceasefire agreement and the release of Israeli soldiers.

Basim Naim, the former health minister of Hamas in Gaza, says that Hamas has presented its terms to the mediators in exchange for the release of Israeli soldiers.

Hamas freed 16 hostages, including 4 foreigners, likely to extend temporary ceasefire

He said that Hamas has demanded the release of all Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the release of all Israeli soldiers, while talks are also ongoing regarding the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas and further extension of the ceasefire period.

The former Palestinian health minister said that Hamas has made it clear that Israel must first return from Gaza with its tanks and military equipment to release the soldiers.

Basim Naim said that if Israel wants the release of its soldiers, it must first stop its aggression on Gaza and end the Gaza siege and then release all Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the Israeli soldiers taken hostage by Hamas on October 7. will release

On the other hand, the Arab media has claimed that negotiations between Hamas and Israel are ongoing for a second extension of the ceasefire agreement mediated by Qatar and Egypt, while Hamas has agreed to extend the ceasefire period for the second time. However, Hamas has rejected the Israeli proposal to extend the ceasefire period.

According to al-Arabiya news, Hamas sources said that Hamas had expressed concerns about the plan presented by Israel to extend the period of the ceasefire and said that the proposals presented in the Israeli proposal to extend the ceasefire are not good. Is.

It should be noted that a four-day ceasefire agreement was initially reached between Israel and Hamas in the mediation of Qatar and Egypt, after which the ceasefire was extended for two more days. The deadline for extending the ceasefire agreement is today. Egypt and Qatar are engaged in negotiations for another extension of the ceasefire agreement between the two parties