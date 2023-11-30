ISLAMABAD: The Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) has frozen all the bank accounts of national airline PIA for non-payment of taxes.

According to sources, PIA has 28 accounts in banks across the country, PIA is in default of federal excise duty of Rs 2 billion 70 crores, and the airline has not paid the amount taken from passengers for tickets to FBR. of

A PIA spokesperson has confirmed the freezing of bank accounts by the FBR.

On the other hand, PSO has also given a warning to stop fueling PIA planes and has demanded immediate payment of dues of one and a half billion rupees from the airline.

Aviation experts say that it is strange to freeze the accounts of PIA during the audit of IASA, the European Union agency IASA is currently auditing PIA.

According to sources, PIA’s flights to Europe and the UK will be restored after passing the audit