Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of the Palestinian resistance organization Hamas, has said that Hamas is sticking to its terms for the ceasefire agreement.

It should be noted that efforts to reach a cease-fire agreement in Gaza, mediated by Egypt and Qatar, are ongoing.

In response to Israel’s proposals, Hamas says that Hamas is sticking to the terms of the agreement.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh says that our demands include a permanent cease-fire in Gaza, the complete withdrawal of the Israeli army, the return of all displaced Palestinians in Gaza to their homes, and the provision of humanitarian aid in Gaza.

They say that the siege of Gaza should be ended and an agreement should be made for the honorable release of the prisoners.

It should be noted that on Tuesday, the Israeli delegation handed over its proposals to the Egyptian authorities.