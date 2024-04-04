Australia’s Claire Polosak will officiate the series between Pakistan and West Indian Women’s teams in Karachi.

Australia’s Claire Polosak will officiate on-field umpire in all eight white ball matches between Pakistan and West Indies women’s cricket teams in Karachi from April 18 to May 3.

The West Indies Women’s Cricket Team will arrive in Karachi on April 14 to play 3 ODI matches, the Pakistan West Indies Women’s ODI Series as part of the ICC Women’s Championship.

Apart from this, 5 T20s are also included in the tour, all these 8 matches will be played at the National Bank Stadium.

Former Test batsman and PCB and ICC Elite Panel of Match Referee Ali Naqvi will lead the playing control team in the ODI series, while Muhammad Javed, who is a member of the PCB and ICC Elite Panel of Match Referee, will lead the T20 series. Playing Control will lead the team.

Series against West Indies: Camp of Pakistan Women’s Cricketers started in Karachi

Claire Polosak along with Abdul Mukit, Imran Javed, and Nasir Hussain who are part of the PCB elite panel of umpires will act as on-field umpires during the ODI series.

Salima Imtiaz and Humira Farah, who are part of the PCB Women’s Panel of Umpires, will be the reserve umpires for the ODI series.

Claire Polosak will be joined by Faisal Afridi (PCB and ICC Elite Panel), Farooq Ali Khan, and Tariq Rashid for five T20 matches from April 26 to May 3.

Farooq Ali Khan and Tariq Rasheed are part of the PCB elite panel while Aafia Amin, Humira Farah, and Salima Imtiaz will be the reserve umpires in the T20 series.