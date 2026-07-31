A senior Hamas official has claimed that the organization has agreed to the Peace Board’s proposed plan for complete disarmament in Gaza, while an official statement is likely to be issued soon.

According to the BBC, a senior Hamas leader said that the organization has agreed to the plan and that an official statement containing the details will be issued soon.

He said that an agreement has been reached on the phased withdrawal of weapons and the Israeli army from Gaza. While it is hoped that mediators and the Peace Board will bind Israel to the agreement.

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The British Broadcasting Corporation also says that it has received the text of the proposed project, the details of which will be revealed in stages.

If this development is officially confirmed, it is being described as a turning point in the current situation in Gaza and in the peace efforts.

However, no official statement has yet been issued by Hamas, nor have other relevant parties given an official response to the issue.