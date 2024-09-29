Lahore: Renowned actress Haba Bukhari confirmed the news of her pregnancy in a live session on her YouTube channel.

While talking to her husband Areez Ahmed, she gave the fans the good news of the expected arrival of the little guest.

Haba Bukhari said, ‘Yes, I am pregnant, and we are going to be parents soon, the love and support of fans is very important to me and I appreciate them.’

The actress said that she continued to work and fulfill her responsibilities during her pregnancy, as she believes pregnancy is a part of life and women should work during pregnancy as long as they can manage it.

It is noteworthy that Haba Bukhari and Areez Ahmed had earlier planned to share this good news with their fans through a video, but the news had already hit the media.