Karachi: Pakistan’s senior actress Atiqa Odhu has said that she used to beat Adnan Siddiqui a lot in school.

Speaking on a private TV program, Atiqa Odhu said that Adnan and I were classmates in the same school and I used to beat Adnan a lot, I was a tomboy.

He said that Adnan and I used to study in a convent school where boys and girls study together till the fifth standard and I used to beat poor Adnan a lot, for which reason I don’t know.

On this, Nadia Khan said that Adnan Siddiqui is also very naughty, on which Atiqa Odhu supported Nadia. He said that at this age, Adnan looks more beautiful than ever in his youth, he has come into his prime.