London: In response to Boris Johnson’s insistence that he would not step down in the face of growing opposition from within his own party, cabinet ministers met in his official house in London on Wednesday to demand that he step down as British prime minister.

Some government ministers were in Downing Street to persuade the prime minister he needs to resign because of the more than 30 resignations from the cabinet and the open rebellion of many Conservative Party members, a source said. Another report claimed that if he chose to continue fighting, at least one was there to support him.

Michael Gove, the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing, Johnson claimed he had a mandate to carry on from the 2019 national election, which he won with a big majority, despite calls for him to step down.

He refused to say if he would try to keep the post even if he lost a vote of confidence from his own legislators, telling a parliamentary committee that “I am not going to stand down” and that “the last thing this country needs, frankly, is an election.”

His health and finance ministries abruptly resigned on Tuesday evening, setting off a wave of other ministerial resignations. Many Conservative legislators openly declared they wanted him out of office, raising concerns about his honesty and ability to lead.